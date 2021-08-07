Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 176,239 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,239 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.23% of Realogy worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLGY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 185.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 145.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 316.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of RLGY opened at $17.30 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

