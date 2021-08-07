Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAA. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $191.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $196.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

