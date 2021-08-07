Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.08 Million Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 573.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,954 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 811.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after buying an additional 646,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,513,000 after buying an additional 228,079 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 122,860 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,307,000 after buying an additional 115,872 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE BRBR opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $33.97.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. Equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.