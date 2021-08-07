Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 60,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 1,174.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Quanterix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $85,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $196,225.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,540. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $52.38 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.