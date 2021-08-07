Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Sysco comprises 1.9% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned 0.05% of Sysco worth $21,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.92. 2,038,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,642. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of -147.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

