Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $38.08 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for 3.4% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Waters were worth $38,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waters by 25.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $2,737,899 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $395.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.67. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $399.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

