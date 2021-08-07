Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $14.19 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,164,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,312. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

