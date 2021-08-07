Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $374.74. 297,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,760. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.85.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

