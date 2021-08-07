Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 1,048 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

O traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,610. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

