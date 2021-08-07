Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.98 ($9.39).

Schaeffler stock traded up €0.09 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €7.56 ($8.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,395 shares. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €7.64.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

