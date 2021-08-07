Scala (XLA) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $10,412.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00047997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00148337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00157811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,628.50 or 1.00070155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $354.68 or 0.00813530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.