SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $325.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $312.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.33.

SBAC opened at $347.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.21. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.59 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $350.91.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,644,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,100 shares of company stock valued at $18,109,103. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,815,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 144.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after purchasing an additional 585,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 388.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,573,000 after purchasing an additional 543,282 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $123,257,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

