Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 85 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,158 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

AXP traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.36. 2,828,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.65. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

