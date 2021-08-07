Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 2,358 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,327 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up 2.5% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $597,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 513,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 58.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,606,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $107,985,000 after purchasing an additional 593,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.31. 3,456,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,360,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.26.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

