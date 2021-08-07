Sawyer & Company Inc Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.6% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 6,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.69. 10,589,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,916,021. The company has a market capitalization of $268.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

