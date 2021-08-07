Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Saputo to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Saputo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.13.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$36.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of C$15.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.92. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$31.85 and a 12 month high of C$42.42.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.72%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

