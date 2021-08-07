Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

SANM stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sanmina by 70.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 35.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

