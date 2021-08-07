Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$105.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$98.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$255.00.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$92.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$61.55 billion and a PE ratio of 19.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$94.19. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$74.06 and a twelve month high of C$100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.