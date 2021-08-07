Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Salem Media Group updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 million, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salem Media Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) by 6,161.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Salem Media Group worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

