Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.74% and a negative net margin of 140.01%.

SLRX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.53. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

