Sakura Bloom (SKB) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 59.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Sakura Bloom has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $97,520.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded up 196.2% against the dollar.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.39 or 0.00856583 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

