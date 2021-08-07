SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $1,217.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,111.72 or 0.99992030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00032201 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $478.64 or 0.01110137 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.23 or 0.00327560 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00386569 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005876 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00069172 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004771 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

