Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of SABR opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.23. Sabre has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sabre will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,341,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Insiders have sold 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 4.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 15,700,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,527,000 after acquiring an additional 638,190 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.5% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 7,474,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,697,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 13.4% during the first quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP now owns 7,216,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,869,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at $79,116,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 15,264.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,116,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,415 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

