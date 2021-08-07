Ryo Currency (RYO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,048.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $931,259.45 and approximately $2,048.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,348.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.02 or 0.07008408 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.11 or 0.01324424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.90 or 0.00350424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00134099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.81 or 0.00603966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.38 or 0.00353831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.93 or 0.00304355 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,682,592 coins and its circulating supply is 31,565,280 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

