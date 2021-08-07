Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RUSMF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Russel Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.38.

Russel Metals stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. 3,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $29.05.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

