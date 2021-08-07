Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 42,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,471,835 shares.The stock last traded at $10.44 and had previously closed at $9.81.

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,108.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 76.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

