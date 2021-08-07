Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Rush Enterprises has a payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHB opened at $42.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54.
About Rush Enterprises
Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.
