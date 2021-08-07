Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Rush Enterprises has a payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHB opened at $42.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.