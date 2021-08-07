Rune Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Rune has a market cap of $2.27 million and $41,213.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rune has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $117.70 or 0.00274906 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00047297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00114744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00150496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,838.26 or 1.00052010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.03 or 0.00803519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

