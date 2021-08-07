RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Head-To-Head Comparison

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ExlService alerts:

95.3% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of ExlService shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of RTCORE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

ExlService has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTCORE has a beta of 11.74, indicating that its share price is 1,074% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ExlService and RTCORE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService $958.43 million 4.10 $89.48 million $2.71 43.75 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ExlService and RTCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService 0 6 1 0 2.14 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A

ExlService currently has a consensus price target of $95.33, suggesting a potential downside of 19.59%. Given ExlService’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ExlService is more favorable than RTCORE.

Profitability

This table compares ExlService and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService 11.55% 17.92% 10.63% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ExlService beats RTCORE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies. The Healthcare segment offers services related to care management or population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The Travel, Transportation, and Logistics segment includes business processes in corporate and leisure travel such as reservations, customer service, fulfilment, and finance and accounting. The Finance and Accounting segment comprises of procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, treasury, and tax processes. The Analytics segment consists of driving improved business outcomes for customers by generating data-driven insights. The All Other segment involves in banking, financial, utilities, and consulting service

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.