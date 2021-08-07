Royal Bank of Canada Trims The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Target Price to $176.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.44.

NYSE:CLX opened at $162.58 on Wednesday. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $238.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.79.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

