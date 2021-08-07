Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 220,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth $149,000.

Shares of Itiquira Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

