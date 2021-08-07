Royal Bank of Canada Sells 17,416 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,416 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 104.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $53,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $230,000.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

RIV stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $88,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $315,501.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.