Royal Bank of Canada Sells 10,209 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,209 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of AMC Networks worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 45,860.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 179,315 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.45.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

