Royal Bank of Canada Raises Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target to C$168.00

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$168.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital reissued a na rating and set a C$155.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

TSE:WCN opened at C$157.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$151.10. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$122.13 and a 12-month high of C$161.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 74.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.86, for a total transaction of C$1,747,452.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,640,242.56.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

