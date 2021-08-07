Royal Bank of Canada Raises Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $37.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.67.

NYSE SUM traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,188. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.12. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. Summit Materials’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after buying an additional 85,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

