Royal Bank of Canada Raises SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $47.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.10.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,346. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.91. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SAP will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

