Royal Bank of Canada Raises SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $47.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.
SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.10.
Shares of SAP stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,346. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.91. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
