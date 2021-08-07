Royal Bank of Canada Raises Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $114.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price target (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares set a $110.00 price target on Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.46.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.18. 1,045,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,467. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.43. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a PE ratio of -84.50.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,862 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after buying an additional 586,614 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after buying an additional 689,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,157,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.