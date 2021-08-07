Royal Bank of Canada Buys 18,787 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 119.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 162.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC opened at $66.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.02. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $67.17.

