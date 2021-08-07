Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €7.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.84 ($6.87).

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €5.31 ($6.25) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12-month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €5.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.64.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

