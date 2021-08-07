Rotork’s (ROR) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 374.29 ($4.89).

ROR stock opened at GBX 331 ($4.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 346.61. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

