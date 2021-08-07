Rotork (LON:ROR) PT Lowered to GBX 425

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s previous close.

ROR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rotork presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 374.29 ($4.89).

LON:ROR opened at GBX 331 ($4.32) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 30.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 346.61. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

