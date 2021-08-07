Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $560.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. cut their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.76.

Shares of ROKU opened at $391.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. Roku has a 1 year low of $143.21 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $305,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,469 shares of company stock valued at $152,062,250. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

