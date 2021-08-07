Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.01. Roku reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. lowered their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.76.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,469 shares of company stock worth $152,062,250 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,607,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,092 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 220.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $391.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.57. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $143.21 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.