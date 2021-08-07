RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 586.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,838,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,240,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,182,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,610,000 after purchasing an additional 561,635 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,652.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 558,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 537,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

RLJ opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.15.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. On average, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.