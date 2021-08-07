RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%.
RLJ stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. 713,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,865. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.08%.
RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile
RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.
