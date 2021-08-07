Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Riverview Bancorp from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday.

RVSB opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,672 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

