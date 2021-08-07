Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Price Target Raised to C$79.00 at Raymond James

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its target price upped by Raymond James to C$79.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBA. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of RBA traded down C$1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$73.15. The stock had a trading volume of 642,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$73.61. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$64.17 and a twelve month high of C$101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$419.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$368.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.63%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

