Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Raymond James

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. OTR Global reaffirmed a mixed rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.57.

NYSE:RBA traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,037. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,409.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

