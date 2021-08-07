Rio DeFi Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00055451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.08 or 0.00861424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00096787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00042427 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

