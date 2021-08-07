Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RTMVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rightmove from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25. Rightmove has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $20.40.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

